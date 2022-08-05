This year's NBA offseason has been a very wild ride for a multitude of reasons. Chief among them is the fact that numerous players want to be traded right now. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving seem to top that list, although as it stands, Donovan Mitchell could very well be dealt as well. There are plenty of teams who could use a player like Mitchell, and for now, the most likely option for Mitchell seems to be the New York Knicks.

Trading players like this can be complicated because they are simply so good. Top-tier assets come with top-tier price tags, and if the Jazz are serious about moving Mitchell, it will probably take three teams to get something done.

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

According to Clutch Points, that is exactly what the Jazz tried to do recently. Per a new report, the Jazz discussed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks. In this deal, the Jazz would get Russell Westbrook and they would eventually buy him out. From there, the Knicks would end up with Mitchell, all while the Lakers got Patrick Beverley and maybe a player like Jordan Clarkson.

As it stands, the deal has not been approved and it remains to be seen whether or not both sides will come to a full agreement. Either way, this would be a blockbuster deal when you consider how Westbrook would be involved.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the basketball world.