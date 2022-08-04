Kevin Durant's trade request has pretty well gone nowhere over the past couple of months. The Nets have looked for trade options, however, no team is willing to pay the extreme price for KD. Essentially, the Nets are all out of options right now, and it is looking very likely that they will simply have to ride with KD heading into next year, whether the superstar likes it or not.

In a recent report from Ian Begley of SNY, it was revealed that the Nets have become extremely pessimistic about a KD trade. This pessimism ultimately comes from the fact that there is no single team that has enough to obtain KD. Instead, they will have to include a third or even a fourth team, which is easier said than done.

Elsa/Getty Images

“A couple people familiar with the Nets’ dynamic in search of potential trades for Kevin Durant said there was some pessimism, a lot of pessimism, about the idea of a deal getting done in the near future here,” Begley wrote. “Part of that pessimism was about the idea that finding a third team or a fourth team that would help facilitate a trade that the Nets deem suitable of Durant was difficult.”

For now, it is looking like the Nets will just have to keep KD, despite his desire to leave. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.

Elsa/Getty Images

