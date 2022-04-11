There is a very high chance that Russell Westbrook gets traded in the offseason. After a terrible year with the Los Angeles Lakers, many fans are calling for his dismissal, while others within the front office agree with such an assessment. Westbrook was simply not good this year and it is clear that he is not a good fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who seemed to be doing just fine on their own.

Over the last week or so, there have been reports detailing which teams would potentially be interested in Russ. One of those teams just so happens to be the Charlotte Hornets, however, it appears as though another Eastern Conference team is in the mix, and the Lakers could end up with the player they wanted all along.

The Indiana Pacers have Buddy Hield on the roster, and they are in a position to make a deal this summer. According to The Athletic, they want to build around Tyrese Haliburton, and Hield is someone they could move in order to get a superstar player. Of course, Russ comes with his faults, however, he could prove to be an excellent fit next to Haliburton.

It remains to be seen if the Pacers will actually do this deal, however, it is a move the Lakers would most certainly be interested in. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the NBA world.

