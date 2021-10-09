Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the league, however, there are some obvious holes in his game that have come back to bite him on occasion. That is exactly what happened on Friday night as Russ played his very first preseason game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans were excited to see him in action, although after giving up six turnovers in the first quarter, there were many Lakers supporters who felt like Westbrook wasn't putting his best foot forward.

As someone who takes his craft seriously, Westbrook wasn't happy with himself after the game, although as he told reporters, there was always going to be room for improvement considering he is with a new team. Westbrook still needs to find chemistry with his teammates, and he is well aware of that reality.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

“Everything not going to be figured out in the next week or two,” Westbrook said. “We’ll figure it out.” It could take some time before things get fleshed out in Los Angeles, but if the Lakers want any chance of taking a stranglehold of the Western Conference, they will need to kick things into high gear immediately.

Russ finished with just two points, four assists, and seven rebounds last night, which simply isn't good enough for this team. While it's likely thing will get better, there is no doubt that the team has a win-now mindset that won't support these performances for much longer.