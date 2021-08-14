Just a few weeks ago, the Los Angeles Lakers completely shook up the NBA as they traded Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Everyone knew the Lakers needed a third superstar in order to keep up with the Brooklyn Nets, and that is exactly what they got with Russ.

There are various fans out there who think Russ won't fit in with the Lakers as their spacing won't be up to the task. Others are convinced that the Lakers' big three will play unselfishly and that things will work out just fine. At the end of the day, LeBron and Russ are professionals and they should be able to figure it out.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In fact, the two of them got to work out together recently, and LeBron posted about it all on his Instagram page. As per typical LeBron fashion, he opted to throw some shots at his haters by sarcastically noting how he doesn't think his partnership with Russ is going to work.

"Work with the Brodie! I agree I don’t think this will work @russwest44," LeBron said with a smiley face emoji attached.

The two seemed locked in for next season and if these two are able to find chemistry early on, then there is no doubt that the Lakers are going to be a dangerous team from start to finish.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the basketball world.