Halloween crept up on us fast this year although that didn't stop everyone from putting a lot of thought and effort into their costumes. Halloween is one of the best times of the entire year as it marks the beginning of the Holiday season, while also allowing people to be extremely creative with how they dress up. So far this year, we have seen plenty of great costumes, especially from the rich and famous.

NBA stars have been showing off some fantastic get-ups recently, including LeBron James who dressed as Freddy Krueger. As it turns out, his teammate Russell Westbrook also decided to go the horror movie route although he opted to go with the infamous Chucky doll.

Harry How/Getty Images

In the photos below, Westbrook can be seen in some pretty realistic Chucky makeup all while nailing the outfit. From there, Westbrook posed with his wife who dressed up as Chucky's bride. The couple's costume was perfect, and it is among the best we have seen this weekend. It's clear they put a lot of effort into these outfits, and the reactions from fans were further proof of this.

More and more Halloween costumes will be posted throughout today, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the best looks.