Today is officially Halloween which means we will be seeing plenty of great looks and costumes throughout the day. Starting yesterday, many celebrities and athletes began to post their Halloween costumes on social media, and it was great to see all of the creativity that had been going around. When you're rich, it's typically easy to nail your costume as you can get something that is as realistic as possible.

Some costumes, however, are less expensive than others. If you already kind of look like your costume, then really all you need is the wardrobe. For Aaron Rodgers, that was his exact strategy this year as he kept his costume both simple and recognizable.

Norm Hall/Getty Images

As you can see in the Instagram post below, Rodgers decided to dress up as John Wick who is played by none other than Keanu Reaves. Rodgers has been growing out his hair and beard as of late, and there is no doubt that this look gives off some John Wick vibes. He even got his dog involved in the costume so that he could recreate an iconic scene from the movies.

Just like many other costumes so far, fans were pretty impressed with what Rodgers pulled off, and it's great to see the Packers quarterback getting into the spirit of Spooky Season.

Let us know what you think about this costume, in the comments below.