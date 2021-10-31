Every single year, LeBron James looks to one-up himself with Halloween costumes. From Edward Scissorhands to Pennywise, LeBron knows how to put a good costume together. It can be incredibly difficult to improve from year to year, especially when you have set the bar so high in the past. Regardless, just like many of his fellow celebrities, LeBron went all in last night, as he hoped to impress some of his fans on social media.

As you can see in the Instagram post down below, LeBron went as Freddy Krueger from Nightmare On Elm Street. The costume was pretty true to the original character, and the details in the face were quite impressive. At this point, it's clear that LeBron knows all of the right people to get his costumes from.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"'Sticks And Stones May Break My Bones But Nothing Will Ever Kill Me' SWEET DREAMS," LeBron wrote in his IG caption. As you can see from all of the comments, fans were quite impressed with what he had to put together here. With Halloween officially going down today, perhaps LeBron will have yet another costume to show off.

