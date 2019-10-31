LeBron James loves Halloween just about as much as he loves Taco Tuesday. Each year, the Los Angeles Lakers star hosts a costume party for his friends and teammates, and he always goes big with his costume.

Some of his most recent get ups include Jason, Pennywise the clown, Prince, and Jerome Rome for "Martin." This year, LeBron pulled inspiration from Tim Burton's "Edward Scissorhands" as he transformed into LeDward Scissorhands.

No word yet on what his Lakers teammates dressed up as, but I'd be willing to bet nobody had a better costume than LeDward.

After dropping the first game of the season to the Los Angeles Clippers, LeBron and the Lakers have rattled off three straight home victories against the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies. Up next is a three game road trip that kicks off tomorrow night in Dallas, followed by a trip to San Antonio on Sunday and a matchup with the Bulls next Tuesday.

Through the first four games, LeBron is averaging 23.3 points, 9.5 assists and 6 rebounds in a little over 32 minutes of action per night.