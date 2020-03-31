Numerous hip-hop fans have been reflecting on the life of Nipsey Hussle as today is the one year anniversary of his tragic murder. He was shot and killed outside of his store in California and the hip-hop community is still looking for answers as to why it happened. Since his passing, numerous fans have created tributes in Hussle's honor and today, there has been an outpour of support.

While those in the hip-hop community have been paying their respects, there are plenty of those in the sports world who have done the same thing. Kyrie Irving recently took to social media where he stated "I didn't know you personally Nip, but just know you inspired me beyond measure. Thank you." Russell Westbrook was one of the athletes who knew Nipsey and shared a message of his own on Twitter.

Some of the other athletes who came through with messages of support are none other than Dez Bryant, DeSean Jackson, and Victor Oladipo. Isaiah Thomas had a special connection with Nipsey and shared a note on Twitter stating "We love you Hussle man."

Michael Thomas of the NFL had a similar message and so did Matt Barnes who shared a hyper-realistic Nipsey tattoo. These messages just go to show how well-respected Nipsey was in the world. His influence transcended music and into other walks of life.