It has been one year since we lost the legend of Nipsey Hussle, one of the most motivated rappers to ever come out of Los Angeles. Shaping the outlook of his neighborhood, Nipsey Hussle truly defined what it meant to be a hustler in the twenty-first century, bringing a unique mentality to his music and carving out a lane for himself out of Crenshaw. He tragically passed away at the young age of thirty-three after being shot last year, and his fans are remembering all that he brought to the game on the one-year anniversary of his death.



Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

As we recall all the great things that Nipsey Hussle did for his community and in the rap game, the majority of his fans have taken to social media to reflect on what Hussle meant to them. Whether the marathon is continuing in their personal lives, or the man's lyrics are still ringing true to this day, everyone is looking back at what he accomplished on what people are referring to as "Nip Day."

How did Nipsey Hussle change your life? Let us know in the comments.

Rest in peace to one of the greatest Los Angeles rappers of all time, the great Nipsey Hussle.