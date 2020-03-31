Joyner Lucas is just a few days removed from the release of his new album ADHD, but he's asking his fans to stop listening to it in favor of another artist.

It has been one year since the tragic passing of Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in front of his store in Los Angeles. The rapper was celebrated as one of the greatest wordsmiths of his generation, leading his community to achieve great things by the young age of thirty-three. If you have been listening intently to Joyner Lucas' new project, he is kindly requesting for you to stop so that you can enjoy the artistry of the late Nipsey Hussle on "Nip Day."

"If you listening to ADHD right now then please stop and go listen to @nipseyhussle all day," wrote the New England emcee on Instagram. "Rest In Peace bro. Today I’m bumping #victorylap all day long."

Joyner Lucas is not alone in celebrating the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle today. Fans of the Los Angeles rapper have been extending their wishes to his family all day, sharing their favorite memories of him and re-posting their preferred songs. With first-week sales meaning a lot to most artists, this is a very gracious move from Joyner Lucas to direct attention away from his new album.

Rest in power, Nip. We miss you.