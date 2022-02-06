Russ Talks That Talk On New Single "HANDSOMER"

Russ has always been one of the more prolific artists out as he is dropping new songs every single Friday. His consistency has made him a huge hit with his fanbase, and as you can imagine, he was back with more this week as he dropped a brand new banger called "HANDSOMER." Typically, Russ goes the love song route on new music Friday, but this time around, he decided to go for something new as he came through with a song in which he is unabashedly braggadocios.

Throughout the song, Russ talks about his money, his style, and his ability to get women. Russ believes his material wealth makes him "handsomer" than he already is, which makes for a nice use of a word that doesn't actually exist. The beat to the song is quite catchy, and Russ' flows are solid, as always.

You can check out the song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Balenciaga slides so she sly

She said it's cause the vibe, mmmm, she lyin'

We both know that I'm a walkin lick

Why you think she all up on my dick?