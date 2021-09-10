Russ Spits Bars On Braggadocios New Track "Utah Freestyle"

Russ has been doing his thing for a very long time and he has made it abundantly clear that he does not care for the slander that has been leveled his way over the years. Over the last year, he has dropped new songs every single Friday, and recently, the songs have been more on the softer side. This time around, however, Russ decided to get back to rapping as he offered up a hard-hitting track called "Utah Freestyle" which can be found below.

As always, Russ handles his own production here as he offers up some wavy sounds that are complemented by some braggadocios bars in which Russ reminds people of why he is so successful in the industry. It's a song that is already resonating well with his fans and moving forward, many are looking forward to hearing more of this sound.

You can stream the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Every woman's beautiful, I'm just givin' personal stats

A real boss, I fund it from my personal stash

I'ma touch a hundred million by thirty-five (No doubts)

And next year I'm goin' platinum like thirty times (Uh-huh)