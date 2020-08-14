Russ Provides His Signature Melodic Vibes On "Throne Talks"

Russ is an artist that polarizes hip-hop fans. However, whether you like him or not, there is no denying he is successful, especially when it comes to being an independent rapper. Russ is an everyman who can do it all by himself, and he has no qualms about letting you know. He is consistently dropping new music and it's clear that there are plenty of people out there clamoring for it.

His latest song dropped last night and it is called "Throne Talks." While the name might suggest a song full of braggadocios lyrics, instead, we get a chilled out laid back vibe where Russ gets in his melodic bag. The instrumental contains some shimmering guitar loops that add to the summer aesthetic of the track.

If you need something to relax to, we definitely recommend adding this to your playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I'm in love with every season, fuck it, 'lеast I'm breathin'

Just turned 27, gettin' olders an achievement

Chaos on my conscience, clarity after conflict

Flying over the tropics, overseas startin' moshpits

I don't even pop shit as much I could

Bitch, I don't even talk shit as much as I should