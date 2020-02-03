mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ & Rick Ross Live Luxuriously In Opulent "Guess What" Video

Mitch Findlay
February 03, 2020 16:17
168 Views
10
0

Rick Russ.

When Rick Ross is in the vicinity, all parties within a twenty-meter radius experience a boost in entrepreneurial prowess. Russ, himself an independent self-made man, seemed to commit to Renzel's ideology full swing. For their lavish anthem "Guess What," the pair opted to come through with some truly opulent visuals, drawing strong influence from mafioso imagery.

In the opening segments, our heroes find themselves hosting a high-stakes poker game complete with open bars and scantily clad mobile masseuses. It's certainly a high life and one that likely comes with no shortage of peril. Betrayal can come from all angles, as jealous ones will always envy by nature. Russ has already experienced no shortage of naysayers plotting on his demise, so it's no wonder he's opted to turn things up to eleven. And who can blame him - one does not simply film a video with the Boss himself every evening. It only makes sense to live out some of those long-dormant power fantasies.  

Russ Rick Ross Music Videos News shake the snow globe
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Russ & Rick Ross Live Luxuriously In Opulent "Guess What" Video
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject