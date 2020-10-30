Russ Advocates For Self-Love On "I Love Me"

Russ has been one of the most consistent artists in the game when it comes to the frequency of his releases. At this point, it feels like Russ has a new track dropping every single week, and each time he drops, his fans rush to listen to it. He has one of the most loyal fanbases out and they are certainly loving his new track which dropped last night, called "I Love Me."

This track is a smooth r&b-infused slow jam where the artist speaks on the idea of self-love and never putting someone else above you. Russ speaks on how he is unapologetically himself and that he would never change his traits just to please another human. Needless to say, these are solid words to live by.

Stream the song below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

You must think I got no self-worth and I'll let you control me

But you trippin' if you think that I'm not cool by my lonely

Yeah, I love me way too much to ever tolerate games

I barely know you and you think that I owe you an exchange, girl