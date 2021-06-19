Rudy Gobert has won three Defensive Player of the Year awards throughout his career, including this season. Gobert is one of the toughest players to score on while in the paint, although many fans have noticed that he struggles when defending on the interior. He struggles to defend three-point shots and teams have taken notice. In fact, the Clippers were ready to take full advantage of that last night as they defeated the Jazz to propel themselves into the Western Conference Finals.

Throughout the entire game, Gobert was exposed by Terance Mann, who played the game of his life and scored a whopping 39 points. Gobert simply had no way of stopping Mann and there were moments in which he was dunked on pretty hard. It was a shocking display of incompetence by the reigning defensive player of the year, and fans took notice.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In true NBA Twitter fashion, Gobert was roasted online for his performance as many claimed that he is a bit of a fraud. While Gobert is always lights out in the regular season, his playoff performances have been questionable, and Friday night was yet another example of that. Needless to say, some fans have had enough.

You can see what people had to say about the game, below.