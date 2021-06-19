When the Utah Jazz took a 2-0 series lead against the Los Angeles Clippers, many thought it was over for the Clippers. Eventually, they battled back and tied the series at 2-2, however, an injury to Kawhi Leonard made everyone question whether or not the Clippers could pull it off. In Game 5, Paul George expelled the demons of his past and had a monstrous performance that have his team a 3-2 lead in the series.

Last night, at home in Game 6, George scored 28 points all while Terance Mann came out of nowhere to score 39. His performance helped the Clippers come back from a 25-point deficit to win the game, 131-119. It was a shocking victory that sent the Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals in franchise history.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Throughout the course of the season, Mann was struggling to get playing time, much to the chagrin of Clippers fans. When Ty Lue gave him the opportunity to showcase his talents, he took full advantage, and now, the Clippers are one step closer to the NBA Finals. It was an all-time great performance by a bench player, and the reactions on social media were just as big as the moment itself.

In the tweets below, you can see the praise that was given to Mann as he finally broke the Clippers curse that has plagued the team for decades. This is the biggest moment in Clippers history, and the fans can't wait to see what happens against the Phoenix Suns.