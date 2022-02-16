Rucci Talks His Favorite Rappers, Alcohol, & Social Media Platforms On "Top 5s"

Rucci had a lot to say about Tumblr culture, his favorite artists, and even the alcohol

Coming out of Inglewood, Rucci has been making quite the name for himself with his music. The artist has been dropping a steady stream of projects over the last few months, and just this past weekend, he came through with a seven-track EP called Dawgshit. He is known for delivering that signature California bounce with his production choices, all while his lyrics are playful, funny, and braggadocios, all at the same time.

Recently, we had the pleasure of sitting down with Rucci for an episode of our new show Top 5s, where he got to talk at length about his favorite alcohols, social media platforms, and even his five favorite artists.

As you will see, Rucci kicked things off by telling us that he was a huge fan of Tumblr back in the day. Of course, Tumblr was huge in the world of artist promotion, and to this day, there is still a massive online community that resides there. While Facebook, MySpace, and Twitter all made his list, for Rucci, there was nothing better than AOL Instant Messenger. It's a platform that Gen Z won't remember, but if you grew up with the early days of the internet, you know how special it was.

While speaking on his favorite alcohol, Rucci revealed that his top pick is a tie between Casamigos and Patron. This then led to a conversation about his favorite artists, and as you will see, there is a healthy mix of old school and new school artists. If you're a hip-hop head, you can't help but admire the balance in Rucci's picks.

Check out the new episode of Top 5s with Rucci above, and check out his latest project Dawgshit, right here.