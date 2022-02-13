Rucci Comes Through With Short But Sweet Project "Dawgshit"

Coming out of Inglewood, Rucci has become a huge name in the world of Los Angeles rap. His style is one that is extremely recognizable. From that impeccable bounce to aggressive flow, Rucci knows how to get his fans riled up with his tracks. With that being said, it only makes sense that Rucci would come through for his fans and deliver his second project of 2022. After dropping For My Dawgz 2, Rucci is back, this time with a 7-track project called Dawgshit.

Throughout this new effort, Rucci is simply out to have fun. On numerous occasions, the rapper notes that he is rapping over YouTube beats, and he is having a blast doing so. The bars are playful and braggadocios, all while the beats have that California bounce that West Coast rap fans should be accustomed to. It is a short listen, but it is certainly a worthy one if you're out in L.A. for the Super Bowl.

Tracklist:

1. Dawg Shit

2. Don't Let That Bother You

3. Load It Up

4. Speedin'

5. Let's Have Fun

6. Tough Act

7. Thug Holiday