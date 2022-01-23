Rucci Drops Off 14-Track Album "For My Dawgz 2"

Rucci's long-awaited For My Dawgz 2 album has finally arrived, and listeners can't get enough of it. The 14-track record includes appearances from Lil' Duece, Bossman, Ride4Blackk, Lotto Rocket, and White John – and that's just on one track.

Other features come from names like Cypress Moreno, Mister, Bueno Da Champ, AzChike, Baby Stone Gorillas, and FOE. As for production, the rapper has credited Romo, Killacam, Bradley.Moon, 420 Tiesto, Drum Drummie, and Phxraoh, just to name a few.





"Everybody think they HOT till RUCCI drop," the West Coast rapper captioned a recent Instagram post promoting his music video for "One Love," which was uploaded to YouTube earlier this week.

Check out For My Dawgz 2 below and let us know which of Rucci's new arrivals is your favourite in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. How U Like Me Now (feat. Lil' Duece, Bossman, Ride4Blackk, Lotto Rocket, White John)

2. Medulla Oblongata

3. How I'm Livin (feat. Cypress Moreno)

4. One Love

5. Do My Thang (feat. Bossman)

6. Level Up

7. My Glock (feat. Mister)

8. Get Off BullyGurb (feat. Bueno Da Champ)

9. Woah (feat. White John)

10. Field Trip (feat. Lotto Rocket & Lil' Duece)

11. Bankroll

12. 5Real (feat. AzChike & Baby Stone Gorillas)

13. THAT'S NORF, PT. 2 (feat. FOE & Bueno Da Champ)

14. With The Stars