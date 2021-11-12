The second part of Kanye West's headline-dominating interview on Drink Champs has officially been released, and it will ensure that he remains in conversation for the entirety of this upcoming weekend. One of the soundbites making the most noise from the interview is a passing comment that the artist made about men's horniness, which led him to reveal that he bootlegs porn from OnlyFans instead of paying for it, despite being a multi-billionaire.

"Men, we just be horny," said Ye in the interview. "And then we gon' text these girls or DM, whatever they do on OnlyFans, I get my OnlyFans off of Reddit, I bootlegged the OnlyFans."





Rapper and OnlyFans star Rubi Rose watched the interview and she's curious to know if Ye has ever found her videos on Reddit.

"Let me find out Kanye watching me on Reddit," joked the "Poke" rapper.

In case he hasn't subscribed to her page already or bootlegged her content off of Reddit, Rubi went on to share a link to her OnlyFans account, posting a video of her shaking her booty in a schoolgirl costume.

It has been reported recently that Ye is currently dating 22-year-old model Vinetria. He was spotted with her at Donda Academy to watch the team's first basketball game. Considering Rubi Rose recently ditched DDG though, Ye might be sliding into her DMs after this.

