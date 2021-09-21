Things got a tad dicey on social media for Rubi Rose after she threw up a few hand signs that rubbed people the wrong way. The rapper recorded herself listening to Rooga's "GD Anthem," an iconic song in Chicago and beyond, and in the clip, Rubi is seen wearing a mask while throwing up gang signs. While many brushed it off as Rubi having a bit of fun pretending to be a gangster, Asian Doll hopped in with questions. Social media users accused Rose of using GDK signs and soon, fellow rapper KaMillion came forward with a few words.

"This ain't it sweetie ! First off ion know what you throwing but looks like you dropping racks !" wrote KaMillion. "Stop playin so much."

"Nie these internet people gone think it's funny & cool to play when education is necessary! G's tolerate no disrespect. Shi might be funny else where but I know we don't find it funny at all," she added. "No upside racks. That's disrespectful. I kno you was having fun but I got bro's doin life & done died behind it. If you ain't G or affiliated don't do it . I'm educating you in love . Everything ain't a joke... They done let the G'ds in nah doe."

After going viral, Kamillion shared a screenshot of Rubi Rose's response. "I apologize I didn't know, I saw it on tiktok. I don't want any smoke [praying hands emoji]." Rose also showed off her sign language skills for good measure. Check it all out below.