During Kanye's final DONDA listening party in Chicago, he surprised fans when he brought out Rooga to perform the track "GD Anthem." At the time, fans were very confused about the inclusion of the song in the event, especially since the song didn't contain a Kanye verse. Not to mention, the track was played right before a song containing Lil Durk, which made things that much more confusing given the history of the Gangster Disciples.

Eventually, fans pieced together that Larry Hoover Jr was the voice on the tail end of the track "Jesus Lord," and that his father is the man behind the Gangster Disciples. With that bit of context added, it made sense that Kanye would bring out Rooga for his now-viral hit song.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS

In a new interview, Rooga spoke about "GD Anthem" and how he plans to release a remix for the track. The song is doing big numbers thanks to Kanye's co-sign and now is the time to cash in on the hype and deliver something that will bring fans back to his music in the future. As Rooga explained, Kanye himself is set to be on the remix and it appears as though Offset could make it onto the song as well.

Knowing Kanye, things can change on a dime so there is no guarantee that this remix will come out as Rooga is describing. Regardless, we hope Kanye does, in fact, pull through as a collab between these two would prove to be an interesting endeavor.

Stay tuned to more news from the hip-hop world, as we will be sure to keep you informed.