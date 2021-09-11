Kanye West led fans astray when it comes to the release of his new album DONDA. For about a month, fans were left wondering as to whether or not the album would ever come out. In the end, DONDA was dropped on a Sunday morning without any real fair warnings. It was a delightful day for music fans and in just a short amount of time, the album was able to rack up some huge streaming numbers.

Throughout the past week, the album has had to compete with Drake's Certified Lover Boy and while Drake has Kanye beat on the streaming numbers, most music fans would argue that DONDA is the more quality project. In fact, this theory is being backed up by the album's second-week numbers which are nothing short of impressive.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to DJ Akademiks, in DONDA's second week of release, the album was able to amass 146k sales, which means it will probably be second on the Billboard charts next week. Drake's CLB will comfortably fill in the number one spot as he is projected to do a whopping 604K units. Regardless of how you feel about either album, there is no doubt that they have both made a cultural impact with their respective albums.

DONDA has received mixed reviews from fans thus far, with some yearning for the old Kanye to return. Others love this new direction for Ye as they feel as though the album is a mix of The Life Of Pablo and Jesus Is King.

You can read our review of the album, right here.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company