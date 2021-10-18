Royce Da 5'9", who has opened up about his struggles with alcoholism in the past, says he was sentenced to one year in jail after getting a DUI in the 2000s. The Bad Meets Evil rapper recalled the story on the Breaking Anonymity podcast, last week.

“I made everything more difficult,” he admitted in the interview. “I turned everything into the long way. It just got to a point where I got DUIs, like a lot of drinking and driving, so I end up going to jail for a year. I was leaving the house, like I think I gave my son a high-five, thinking I’m going to another day in court. My lawyer told me I’d be fine, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be right back.’ I came back a year later.”



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

He explained that the judge was not satisfied with simply probation: “The prosecuting attorney recommended probation, but the judge was like, ‘No, I’m going to do that.'”

Apparently, she said that alcohol and drugs are staples of his "business."

He continued: “‘I’m sure alcohol and drugs are free-flowing in your business and you can’t seem to control yourself so I gotta shut you down, so I’m going to give you the maximum amount of time, and that’s 365 days in jail. Step up to the bailiff.’ And my lawyer started stuttering, ‘Your honor, do you think we can talk about work release?’ She was like, ‘Not at this time.'”

Check out the podcast below.

