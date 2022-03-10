The Game's hot takes have stirred up some heavy discussion on the timeline this week. It began with his appearance on Drink Champs where he discussed everything from Kanye West, his time with G-Unit, and his opinion on Eminem. While there's plenty of video evidence proving that The Game felt like an inferior MC compared to the Detroit icon at one point in his career, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore as he stated that he feels like he's the better rapper these days. "I used to think Eminem was better than me,” Game said. “He’s not. Ay, challenge it.”



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He continued to double down on the claim afterward but Royce Da 5'9" doesn't think it would be an easy battle for the Compton legend. Royce was on IG Live with Mike Zombie, who is producing on The Game's next album, where he discussed the "Eazy" rapper's latest comments. "I don't think I remember a time when Game ain't been top-tier with the raps," he said. He went on to say that any rapper who mentions Em's name will make headlines, though he added that every MC should have that type of confidence.

"Game is a monster,” Royce added. “He’ll just have his hands full. Em is a hard dude to out-rap because nine times out of 10, you gon' be sending him your verse or when he get your verse, he gonna aim to out-rap you. He ain’t probably get out-rapped ever. I don't care what the scenario is. That competitive edge is always there. Like, he never loses that."

Check out the clip below.