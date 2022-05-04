Royce da 5'9" congratulated his longtime collaborator, Eminem, on Instagram, Wednesday, for being announced as a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2022. The legendary Detroit rapper will be inducted into the hall during a ceremony taking place, later this year.

"Clap it up," he captioned a photo of the announcement. "My brother came from nothing."



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Eminem's inclusion comes after the Rock Hall held a fan vote, which factored into their final decision on the roster. Eminem finished in second place in the voting.

To introduce Eminem on its website, the Rock Hall writes: "Unbridled controversy. Unparalleled talent. Unmatched superstardom. As the single best-selling artist of the 2000s, a 15-time Grammy winner, and the first artist to have ten consecutive Number One debut albums on the Billboard 200, Eminem’s accolades speak for themselves. His world-renowned status solidified hip-hop as the most commercially successful music on the planet."

Other members of the class include Dolly Parton, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, and Lionel Richie.

Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, MC5, and Dionne Warwick all failed to make the final cut, despite being nominated.

The induction ceremony for the class of 2022 will be held on Saturday, November 5th in Los Angeles.

Check out Royce's tribute to Eminem below.



