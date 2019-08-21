Big Sean has been quietly plotting on his triumphant return, but that's not to say he hasn't been keeping busy behind the scenes. Forever a man of the people, Sean recently donated $100,000 to launch the Sean Anderson Foundation Production Studio in the Dick & Sandy Dauch Boys & Girls Club in Detroit. The fully-equipped studio is further proof that Sean is dedicated to doing work for his community, and a reminder that not every accomplishment need be musical; clearly, Sean Don's legacy extends far beyond the booth.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

It didn't take long for tidings of his generosity to spread, and a fellow Detroit icon took to Instagram to pay his respects. Royce Da 5'9, a vocal supporter of Sean's music, made sure to spread the love on his page. "Straight King shit," he writes, alongside an image of Big Sean. It's been a minute since the pair collaborated, but Royce's words carry a lot of weight, and it's cool to see him continuously riding for a fellow Detroit lyricist.

Come to think of it, both men are about due for some new music - could 2019 bring about projects from both Royce Da 5'9" and Big Sean?