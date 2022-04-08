Rowdy Rebel Faces His Inner Demons On Relentless New Single, "Rowdy Vs. Rebel"

Rowdy Rebel is back with a vengeance. On Friday, April 8th, the 30-year-old New York spitter dropped off "Rowdy vs. Rebel," which finds him coming face to face with his inner demons in front of listeners as they go back and forth.

"Rowdy wanna move laid back / Man, Rebel wanna move real rocky (Real rock) / Rowdy wanna chill with some bitches / While Rebel wanna chill with the army, gang," he explains of the two sides he feels pulling on him from within.

Over on YouTube, fans are singing Rowdy's praises. "This goes crazy, one of his most focused tracks in a min," one user wrote. Others added, "Nah this shit go stupid, well-planned song. This is art, no cap. Didn't think he was gonna come like that," and "Give this man a Grammy."

Stream "Rowdy vs. Rebel" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know which bars are your favourite in the comment sectio

Quotable Lyrics:

Rowdy the one that gettin' these papers

F*ckin' these bitches, don't care 'bout these haters (Don't care 'bout these haters)

Rebel the one still slide through blocks

Rollin' up them chops, wakin' up them neighbors (Wakin' up them neighbors)