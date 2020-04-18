Rotimi Shares Six-Track Acoustic "Unplugged Sessions" EP

Acclaimed actor and singer Rotimi has been steadily working on new music lately, and on Friday (April 17), he returned with an acoustic project titled Unplugged Sessions. The six-track EP has a few recognizable songs— “In My Bed,” “Legend,” and “Love Riddim"—along with three brand new tunes. "I took one day to basically use the studio that I just built, and we made a whole unplugged acoustic EP that’s just organic, man," the multifaceted entertainer told MTV News. "It’s music that I always wanted to make, and I wanted to just give something to my fans that will hold them over until this quarantine's over.

Although Rotimi is no stranger to getting into the studio, he wanted to showcase other aspects of his vocal abilities for fans. "I wanted to show people my vocals and what I can really do," he added. "I think that a voice sounds best over a guitar, so I wanted to basically explore that. Also, I wanted to just give people pure, feel-good music that the world really needs right now." Check out the Power star's Unplugged Sessions EP and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. 100

2. Love Riddim

3. ASAP

4. In My Bed

5. Legend

6. No

