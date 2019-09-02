Toy company Mattel has unveiled two new Barbie dolls as part of the company's Inspiring Women Series. Civil Rights activist, Rosa Parks, and the first American woman to fly in space, Sally Ride are the latest editions to be added to the expansive doll collection. The packaging for Rosa's doll sees her standing at the front of a bus - since she refused to give up her seat to a white man on December 1, 1955. Rosa's doll is equipped wth with a doll stand, a hat, glasses, shoes, clutch, dress, coat, and gloves.

Sally's doll is dressed in space gear, helmet and all, and was made to inspire girls everywhere to reach for the stars since Sally became the first woman in space in 1983. “Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything,” Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President And General Manager of Barbie, said in a statement.