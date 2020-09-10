When Colin Kaepernick started kneeling for the National Anthem to protest racial injustice in the United States, he was immediately met with criticism. Some felt as though he was being disrespectful to the flag and the troops, although, at this point, we all know that was never actually the case. Regardless, Kaepernick has been out of the league for a few years now and many point towards his protests as the reason behind this.

In a recent interview with NBC, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about how Kap has been out of the league and that he actually wants the quarterback to find a job. In fact, Goodell admitted that he has encouraged teams to give Kaepernick a chance.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“They usually don’t ask me about who they’re gonna sign,” Goodell said. “It starts with that. But that conversation has happened many times and I’ve encouraged them to do that. . . . We had a tryout where 26 clubs came to watch him try out last year and so that was the kind of effort to sort of say, ‘Listen, if you want to continue your career, here’s the opportunity.’ Those are decisions that each individual owner has to make, and their club, their coaches, their General Manager. And I’ve talked to a lot of our clubs about it. And so I’d encourage them, and I’d love to see him play again.”

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like any teams want to give Kap that chance right now although you never know how things may change in the future.

[Via]