If you're planning a trip to Europe this summer, you may want to consider booking around these dates. From July 10-12, one of the world's hottest hip-hop centric music festivals will be taking place in The Netherlands. On an annual basis, the organizers of WOO HAH! Festival manage to grab most of the hottest artists in the genre, promising a show for the ages every year. Already, the line-up was looking pretty ace for the 2020 edition with Kendrick Lamar, EARTHGANG, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more announced in the first wave. The next batch of performers has just been revealed and, oh boy, attendees are in for a good show.



Ser Baffo/Getty Images

If you're a hip-hop fan in The Netherlands, or if you've been meaning to plan a trip out to Amsterdam with a weekend layover elsewhere in the country, you will want to check out the details for WOO HAH! Festival this year. While it's not quite as world-renowned as Rolling Loud, WOO HAH! consistently brings some of the top rap acts to the stage with the last few years impressing festivalgoers massively. This week, more names were added to the card, which will entice y'all all the more to cop some tickets.

Young Thug, the buzzing Pop Smoke, artist of the moment Roddy Ricch, NAV, slowthai, Polo G, and the Eminem-featured Young M.A are all new additions to the line-up and there are even more surprises to come. At this point, we're just gonna buy our passes and figure out how to get there later.