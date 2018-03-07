woo hah! festival
- MusicRoddy Ricch, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, & More Added To WOO HAH! FestivalBe right back, buying festival passes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar, DaBaby, Lil Tecca & More Confirmed For WOO HAH! FestivalThe first reveal features some solid musical acts.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWOO HAH! Full Festival Lineup: Travis Scott, Pusha T, Stormzy, Lil Uzi Vert & MoreStormzy and Travis Scott are set to headline the European festival.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black, Trippie Redd, J.I.D & More Added To Woo Hah! Festival LineupAnother new batch of performers!By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott, Gunna, & More Announced For 2019 WOO HAH! FestivalThe first acts have been announced for the European festival.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Replaced By Rival Juice WRLD At Woo Hah! FestivalTekashi 6ix9ine's arrest has already started to affect the rapper. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTy Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti & More Added To Final Woo Hah 2018 Line-UpWoo Hah shares the final line-up for this year's festival line up.By Aron A.
- MusicA$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Migos & More Announced For "WOO HAH!" FestivalThe "WOO HAH!" festival line-up is so stacked that you won't think twice about flying out to the Netherlands this summer.By Alex Zidel