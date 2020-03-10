There is not a hotter youngin' in the game than Roddy Ricch right now. Only making his formal entry into the game about a year and a half ago, he's reached milestones that some of the biggest artists in history haven't been able to reach. "The Box" is currently sitting at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as it has an "Old Town Road" -type run.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

The success of Roddy Ricch's "The Box" mainly derives from the power of the "EE RR" throughout the song. Although he's explained on several occasions that the sound was the last addition to the song at the end of a strenuous recording session where he had already banked eight songs, his recent appearance on The Shop explained where the inspiration came from.

"I seen Michael Jackson do it," he explained after Tiffany Haddish pressed him to recreate the sound on the spot. "That's what made me want to do it. "Cause he was in the studio one time and he was talking about some song that he made but he started beatboxing and he said he put that in the beat."

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" is currently sitting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the ninth week and is currently blocking Drake and Future's "Life Is Good" from reaching that top spot.