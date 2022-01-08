There was a lot of anticipation but Roddy Ricch finally delivered his sophomore album,Live Life Fast just as 2021 was closing out. Sure, it missed out on year-end lists but the Compton-born rapper came into the new year strong. Fans have picked out their favorite tracks off of the project already, and it looks like we'll be getting his first post-album televised performance in the next few weeks.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live is expected to make its 2022 return next week, and they've formally announced the guests for the episode. West Side Story star Ariana DeBose will be taking on hosting duties for her SNL debut and Roddy Ricch will serve as the musical guest. The rapper has yet to comment on his forthcoming appearance but we're sure that he has something special up his sleeve.

It appears that fans won't have to wait too long for the follow-up to 2021's album. Though fans were mildly disappointed in the project's outcome, he revealed that he'll be delivering the third installment in the Feed The Streets series this year. Fans initially thought that Feed The Streets 3 was going to drop in 2021 but instead, fans received Live Life Fast as Roddy's sophomore effort.

We're excited to see Roddy Ricch's debut on SNL next week. Maybe we'll even get a glimpse of his acting chops if he ends up in any of the skits.