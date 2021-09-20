It's been nearly two years since Roddy Ricch unveiled his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Though it might be too early to declare it a classic, it's certainly produced a few records that have aged quite well since its release. However, fans, along with Jay-Z, have hoped that new music was in the pipeline. The rapper has been slowly revealing new information about the project since his appearance on Kanye West's Donda. However, he's yet to fully share a release date or a window of time when fans could expect its release.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the rapper told fans to stay patient while he "masters this album." However, it seems the rapper's focus was disturbed since he shared a subliminal message to the 'Gram aimed towards an unnamed rapper. "Internet chatter IS NOT GANGSTA," he wrote. "Don't ask for a favor and then smutt the n***a you ask a favor from. THATS NOT GANGSTA."

It appears that this could be directed towards Pressa. Prior to Roddy Ricch sending out this message, the Canadian rapper called out rappers who do a verse but don't end up clearing the record with their label. "These rap n***as do songs wit me and its a hassle to clear it f*ck yall," he wrote.

A collab with Pressa and Roddy Ricch titled, "Nothin' New" leaked on the Internet last year but has yet to see an official release.