Roddy Ricch is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated sophomore studio album, following up his tremendous success from Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. A few days ago, he revealed the title to his next album, titled LIVE LIFE FA$T, which will allegedly contain eighteen songs. The project appears to be in its final production and mixing stages, so we could be getting it soon. Now, with Roddy's latest tweet, some fans are convinced that it could even be arriving as soon as tonight.

So far, there are already some large-scale album releases scheduled for tonight -- namely, Lil Nas X is dropping his debut album Montero. Roddy Ricch might be looking to add his name to the list of artists releasing new music in a few hours though because he's beginning his album rollout with a quick tweet.



"LIVE LIFE FA$T," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, adding an hourglass emoji. With the hourglass present, fans are thinking Roddy is telling them that the album is coming soon. While he hasn't given any indication as to when it's arriving, a surprise release would be pretty monumental for the rising rapper.

All year, Roddy has had fans grooving with his slow jam "Late At Night," and he also just popped up on Kanye West's new album DONDA on the song "Pure Souls," which was deemed a fan-favorite. Do you think he'll be able to top himself on his next album?



We'll keep you posted on any LIVE LIFE FA$T updates as they come in.