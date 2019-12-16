Roddy Ricch has cracked the Billboard 200 chart to the tune of no. 1 with his debut studio album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The project earned 101,000 units in its first week, with 98,000 equating to streaming units. Altogether, it translates to 130.7 million on-demand audio streams. It's a long way from the debut of Rody's Feed Tha Streets II last year, which entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 68 and marks yet another powerful milestone for the rapper as he celebrates three Grammy nominations: best rap performance and best rap song for “Racks in the Middle" and with best rap/sung performance for his appearance on Mustard’s “Ballin’.”

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

This week's top 10 proves to be welcome to a handful of new entries as the next debut arrives in the form of Camila Cabello's Romance, which debuts at No. 3 with 86,000 units. Following up is XXXTentacion's Bad Vibes Forever posthumous album which earns 65,000 units in its first week to end up at No. 5.

As forecast, Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance and Death Race For Love projects have returned to the top 10 of the 200 chart following the 21-year-old rapper's death earlier last week. The former hosts No. 6 while the latter, and former No. 1, closes the listing out at No. 10.

Elsewhere further down the entire chart, Juice's collaborative WRLD on Drugs effort with Future is back in the chart at No. 75.