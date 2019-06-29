Earlier this year, newcomer Roddy Ricch partnered up with the late Nipsey Hussle to deliver their single, "Racks in the Middle." The world expected great things from both artists, but unfortunately, Nipsey lost his life in a senseless murder. However, that doesn't mean that Roddy hasn't still been making big moves with his career. The 20-year-old Compton rapper has recently inked a deal with Atlantic Records and in a recent interview with HipHopDX's Crooked, he said that he learned many of his business moves from Nip.

“Nipsey kind of showed me the way to maneuver through when you’re doing your business relationships with different labels and stuff like that,” he explained to the Crook’s Corner host. “So, [Roddy’s imprint] Bird Vision and Atlantic have partnered together. Now, I will be bringing better quality music.”

When asked what it feels like to be admired by his fellow artists, Roddy said, "I just do what I can do and try to just tell my story," he said. "Just give the young people something that's real. Something that ain't fixated. Something that they could connect to. Like people that came before me, I don't know some rappers, how real they are, how fake they are, with my story I try to just lay out the facts and let the younger people choose what they want to do." Check it out below.