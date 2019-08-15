Rod Wave Reflects On The Past, Present & Future On "Fly"

Rod Wave is only two months removed from the release of his latest project, PTSD but he's not stopping yet. As he continues to build his name in the rap game, he's back with his latest single, "Fly." The thing about Rod Wave is that he comes in an era of music where more and more artists are blurring the lines between hip-hop and R&B. Rod Wave is among those who are doing an excellent job at that. On his latest single, he continues to flex his melodic delivery while also showcasing his bars. He reflects on the past while looking forward to the future on this record.

Rod Wave has yet to break into the mainstream but with every release, he continues to show the potential of a star-in-the-making.

Quotable Lyrics

Wake up in the morning and I ask myself

Is life worth living, should I blast myself?

Don't want to be a number but then sometimes

I wanna do 'cause all this rain come with sunshine



