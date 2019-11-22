Rod Wave Keeps It Comin' With "Dark Clouds"

Rod Wave has been slowly buzzing throughout the year but 2020 is looking like a very promising year for him. The rapper's ability to blend in his experiences in the streets with vulnerability through his soulful music has made him a new voice for the streets. He is only a few weeks removed from the release of his latest project, Ghetto Gospel which was executive produced by Kevin Gates. The project has undoubtedly built a base for him to continue to prosper in the future.

Today, he came through with a brand new track titled, "Dark Clouds." The new single finds Rod Wave delivering his signature soulful delivery with a gospel touch as he details some of the darker times in his life. It's another promising song from him.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hey mama, I've been feelin' homesick

These demons inside my heart and I can feel 'em growin'

I brought people around me without even knowing

They all had secret agendas they wasn't showing



