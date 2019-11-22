mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rod Wave Keeps It Comin' With "Dark Clouds"

Aron A.
November 21, 2019 20:58
1 View
00
0
CoverCover

Dark Clouds
Rod Wave

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fresh off of his new album, Rod Wave drops new music.


Rod Wave has been slowly buzzing throughout the year but 2020 is looking like a very promising year for him. The rapper's ability to blend in his experiences in the streets with vulnerability through his soulful music has made him a new voice for the streets. He is only a few weeks removed from the release of his latest project, Ghetto Gospel which was executive produced by Kevin Gates. The project has undoubtedly built a base for him to continue to prosper in the future.

Today, he came through with a brand new track titled, "Dark Clouds." The new single finds Rod Wave delivering his signature soulful delivery with a gospel touch as he details some of the darker times in his life. It's another promising song from him.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Hey mama, I've been feelin' homesick
These demons inside my heart and I can feel 'em growin'
I brought people around me without even knowing
They all had secret agendas they wasn't showing

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Rod Wave new song new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rod Wave Keeps It Comin' With "Dark Clouds"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject