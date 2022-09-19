Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.



A young man plays Grand Theft Auto IV on the game's day of release on April 29, 2008 in London, England. The game designed for the Playstation 3 was in high demand and sold out in stores across London during its first day of sale. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

There was still skepticism surrounding whether or not the footage was real but Rockstar Games acknowledged that a third-party "illegally accessed" their network and leaked major information about the game.

"We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including footage for the next Grand Theft Auto," a note on their Twitter account read, adding that they do not expect this to hinder the development on the fame any further or their live game services.

"We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready," they added.

We'll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding GTA 6.