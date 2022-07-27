Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular video game franchises of all time, so it's no surprise that fans have high hopes about the incoming sixth installment. The sequel is still about a year away, but now new details have come out about what to expect in GTA VI.

According to Bloomberg, Grand Theft Auto VI will feature a Latina woman as its protagonist. The move marks the first time in the series that players will take a female role. The report also says that the sixth installment will feature two main characters and take a similar path to the story of Bonnie and Clyde.

GTA VI will take place in a fictional version of Miami. Originally, the game's developer, Rockstar, had hoped to make the map even more sprawling, including areas of both North and South America, but the developer has since narrowed its focus. It has said, however, that it intends to add new cities over time after the game is out. The developer also said that it will focus on interior locations more than any of the previous installments.

The news comes at a time when Rockstar is trying to rehabilitate its image after being criticized for its "frat boy" culture and unhealthy work-life balance. Since the watershed reports in 2018, the company has attempted to change its ways, firing "abusive" managers and implementing a new management structure. The company has also encouraged employees to avoid "punching down" in their work against marginalized populations. The company recently removed transphobic jokes from Grand Theft Auto V.

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to drop some time between April 2023 and March 2024.

[via]