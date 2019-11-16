Rockie Fresh Delivers Rostrum Records Debut "Destination"

It's been three years since Rockie Fresh dropped a full-length album on his fans, but his comeback has arrived. Rockie's debt album with Rostrum Records, entitled Destination, features 12 tracks and guest appearances from Casey Veggies, 24hrs, Chris Brown, and Arin Ray. The project comes along with a webisode series, The Destination, which chronicles the rapper, his work, team and what drives him leading up to the project release.

Overall, the project brings the same energy we are used to from Rockie. Destination is fun and relatable, finding strength in creating art for the kindred souls. When speaking about the album, Rockie stated, “I’m excited for new beginnings and with that a new album in Destination. This album speaks to who I am, personally and as an artist. It’s something I think fans can relate to. I’m open with my life’s ups

and downs and look forward to sharing what’s next.” Stream Destination everywhere now.