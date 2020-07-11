Rockie Fresh, Casey Veggies, & Wale Are Each A "Walking Accomplishment"

There is just something about the way that Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh vibe together. They make a great team. Their return to form came this past week with their joint project Fresh Veggies 2. The lyrically potent project has a handful of features, but none that mesh better than Wale on "Walking Accomplishment."

As the song name suggests, "Walking Accomplishment" is a braggadocious banger. Rockie and Casey gladly brag about their progress while utilizing a steady flow. Wale slides through on the third verse to ride out the instrumental. The beat is comprised of anthemic synths and simplistic drums, making listeners nod their heads in approval. Wale really steals the show on this one, and raps until the beat cuts off, making his finale even more defined.

Quotable Lyrics

Now I got a hundred bags

Now I don’t have many friends

No, I don’t know many men

That hustle like Rockie can

Shorty head bomb, Pakistan

Niggas hating on us, we gon’ pop again, damn