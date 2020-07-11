mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rockie Fresh, Casey Veggies, & Wale Are Each A "Walking Accomplishment"

Karlton Jahmal
July 11, 2020 10:28
Fresh Veggies 2 Album Cover

Hustle, accomplish, repeat.


There is just something about the way that Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh vibe together. They make a great team. Their return to form came this past week with their joint project Fresh Veggies 2The lyrically potent project has a handful of features, but none that mesh better than Wale on "Walking Accomplishment."

As the song name suggests, "Walking Accomplishment" is a braggadocious banger. Rockie and Casey gladly brag about their progress while utilizing a steady flow. Wale slides through on the third verse to ride out the instrumental. The beat is comprised of anthemic synths and simplistic drums, making listeners nod their heads in approval. Wale really steals the show on this one, and raps until the beat cuts off, making his finale even more defined. 

Quotable Lyrics
Now I got a hundred bags
Now I don’t have many friends
No, I don’t know many men
That hustle like Rockie can
Shorty head bomb, Pakistan
Niggas hating on us, we gon’ pop again, damn

