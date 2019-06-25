Roc Marciano Keeps His Hot Streak Going With "Not One"

With the evolution of hip-hop, and new sounds and flows emerging at a rapid pace, there are a few people who are properly preserving the foundation of the culture. Roc Marciano is among them. He's your favorite rapper's favorite rapper who's kept himself incredibly busy in the past year. With the release of two solo projects -- RR2: The Bitter Dose and Behold A Dark Horse -- and the release of his joint project with DJ Muggs, Kaos. He's preparing for the release of his forthcoming EP, The Prequel and now, he comes through with his new track off of the project.

Over incredibly smooth sample-based production, Roc Marciano came through with smooth New York-centric bars on his latest record, "Not One." Marciano drops off some vivid bars about his upbringing while flexing his lyrical abilities.

Peep his latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Get your Rollie just when you thought this shit was rosie

Your bitch chose me, can't keep me out the game

Not even with a D. Rose knee, my jeans fit me like David Bowie

You can't play me, n***as must be takin' Peyote

Trippin', when you fly in, n***as better check in like I'm Trick Trick