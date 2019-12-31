There was a time when many people thought Robert Griffin III could be the biggest name in football. The quarterback had an exceptional skill set that included both running and passing. He was carrying the torch left by Michael Vick and in his rookie season, he was phenomenal. From there, things began to worse for Griffin as injuries derailed his career. The Washington Redskins took bad care of him and in the end, it hurt his career. Now, Griffin has had a bit of a resurgence as the backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.

This past Sunday, Griffin was given a chance to start and lead his team to their best record in team history while keeping their winning streak alive heading into the playoffs. Griffin and company defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 28-10 which propelled them to a 14-2 record. Following the game, Griffin spoke about what made the performance so special.

As he explains in the clip above, the win was special because it allowed him to carry the team's momentum forward. Has the Ravens lost, they would have gone into the playoffs on a low note which is something you never want to do, especially as the number one seed. Griffin is hoping he can find an NFL home after this season and this was a test for him to show teams he can start.

While his passing stats weren't impressive, Griffin was still able to run for 50 yards on 8 carries which is pretty good considering it was his first start all year. Needless to say, this was a great first step for Griffin moving forward.